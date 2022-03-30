JACKSON • Both chambers of the Legislature on Wednesday passed a final version of an equal pay bill. If Gov. Tate Reeves signs the bill, Mississippi will become the final state in the nation to have such a law on the books.
Advocacy groups, however, have said the legislation is inefficient and would do more harm than good.
Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch has advocated for an equal pay law for several years. Today she applauded the Legislature for passing such a law.
“Today, the Legislature has taken a critical step forward for empowering women by passing a law promoting equal pay for equal work for Mississippi women,” Fitch said in a written statement. “When Governor Reeves signs this bill into law, we will join the rest of the nation in promoting the basic fairness of equal pay.”
The legislation simply allows employees to file a lawsuit in state court against employers if they believe they’ve been paid less for doing the same type of work as someone else of the opposite sex.
Federal law already allows employees to sue for sex-based pay discrimination in federal court, but that process can often be more lengthy and expensive than going through state courts.
If signed into law, the legislation would not apply to workplaces that use a seniority system, merit system or a system to set the pay scale for employees.
Several groups, including the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable and Equal Rights Advocates, sent a letter to lawmakers asking them to amend the bill to make it stronger and more in line with the federal legislation.
“This bill only addresses sex-based pay inequities, leaving behind Black women, who sit at the intersection of race and sex discrimination AND experience one of the largest wage gaps in the state,” the letter reads.
Still, Sen. Nicole Boyd, R-Oxford, and Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, defended the bill, saying it was needed in the state and strikes a balance of being friendly to businesses, but also ensuring women receive pay equity.
“We need to make sure that we’ve sent a message to (young women) that we care about you staying in the state of Mississippi and we want you to work here,” Boyd said. “And we want you to know that your rights are protected. And that was particularly important for me, representing a university community.”
Some lawmakers, chiefly Sen. John Polk, R-Hattiesburg, had concerns that the legislation would spur frivolous lawsuits from employees and cause business owners to pay more money in legal fees to defend such suits.
But Wiggins said that employers could always seek to dismiss unnecessary suits and try to recoup attorneys fees to prevent them from losing money.
The House passed House Bill 770 by 110-5. Two Northeast Mississippi representatives — Chris Brown of Nettleton and Brady Williamson of Oxford — voted against the legislation. The Senate passed the bill 40-5. Sen. Kathy Chism, R-New Albany, was the only Northeast Mississippi senator to vote against the bill.