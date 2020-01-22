JACKSON • The Mississippi Lottery Corporation made its first transfer of more than $7.6 million in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury last week.
The MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.
“We are very pleased with these early results,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “Retailer and player support have been fantastic in our collective efforts to raise money for roads, bridges and education needs for the state of Mississippi.”
The MLC transferred $7,621,232.37 to the state.
For the first 10 years, the first $80 million a year from lottery revenue will go to infrastructure needs. After the $80 million benchmark is hit, the rest goes to education. After the initial 10-year period is over, the first $80 million will go to the state’s general fund, with the remainder continuing to go toward education
Lottery sales began on Nov. 25, 2019, with the introduction of four instant scratch-off games. Sales through the first eight weeks of sales ending Jan.18, 2020, have exceeded $80.7 million. Players have claimed more than $44 million in prizes so far, including, but not limited to:
• 730 – $500 prizes
• 63 – $2,000 prizes
• 1 – $2,500 prize
• 11 – $3,000 prizes
• 6 – $5,000 prizes
• 1 – $15,000 prizes
• 18 - $20,000 prizes
• 2 – $100,000 prizes
“On January 7, the MLC introduced its first $10 game with a top prize of $200,000,” said Shaheen. “Player interest has been extremely high. We look forward to our first $200,000 winning ticket being claimed."
Sheehan said more than 1,400 retailers are now selling lottery tickets. And through Jan. 21, retailers had earned more than $4.8 million in commissions. The Powerball and Mega Millions multi-state lottery tickets go on sale Jan. 30, and lottery official expect to have 1,500 retailers by then.
Retailers get a 6% commission on sales.