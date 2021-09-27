TUPELO • Mississippians wanting to grow or process medical marijuana will have a variety of licensing options available to them, according to the draft of the medical marijuana bill that lawmakers have agreed to pass.
The draft, which was obtained by the Daily Journal, lists a tiered licensing structure for medical cannabis growing facilities that can be as small as “micro cultivation” facility at 2,000 feet and as large as 100,000 square foot facility.
Each tier of the licensing structure contains its own registration and licensing fees that the applicant will have to put up to legally grow the product.
Licensing fees were a major topic of discussions this past summer when lawmakers convened three hearings to discuss medical marijuana legislation. Legislators expressed a desire for striking a balance that would not unduly deter state residents from entering into the market while also adequately taxing the products.
Dr. Matt Weson, a retired ophthalmologist from Tupelo who is a proponent of medical marijuana, believes the licensing and registration fees are “exorbitant” and the excise tax is an insult to patients who need the medical marijuana for treatment.
“The excise tax is an insult,” Wesson said. “This is a pharmaceutical for hurting and dying people. They’re taxing it like a sin tax.”
Licensing and fees for cultivation facilities
Cannabis cultivation facilities are entities that can legally grow the plant and sell it to processors. Cultivation facilities are set to be overseen and regulated by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce. All growing must be legally done indoors.
The licensing and registration structure for micro cultivation facilities is as follows:
Tier 1: A facility with canopy of 1,000 square feet or less shall be subject to a one-time nonrefundable license application fee of $1,500. The annual license fee shall be a nonrefundable fee of $2,000.
Tier 2: A facility with a canopy of more than 1,000 square feet but less than two thousand 2,000 square feet shall be subject to a one-time nonrefundable license application fee of $2,500. The annual license fee shall be a nonrefundable fee of $3,500.
Only people who have lived in Mississippi for three years or businesses that have all of their equity interest owned by Mississippians that have lived in the state for three years will be able to open a micro cultivation facility.
The licensing and registration structure for larger cultivation facilities is as follows:
Tier 1: A facility with a canopy of not less than two thousand 2,000 square feet but less than five thousand 5,000 square feet shall be subject to a one-time nonrefundable license application fee of $5,000. The annual license fee shall be a nonrefundable fee of $15,000.
Tier 2: A facility with a canopy of not less than 5,000 square feet but less than 15,000 square feet shall be subject to a one-time nonrefundable license application fee of $10,000. The annual license fee shall be a nonrefundable fee of $25,000.
Tier 3: A cannabis cultivation facility with a canopy of not less than fifteen thousand 15,000 square feet but less than 30,000 square feet shall be subject to a one-time nonrefundable license application fee of $20,000. The annual license fee shall be a nonrefundable fee of Fifty $50,000.
Tier 4: A facility with a canopy of not less than 30,000 square feet but not less than 60,000 square feet shall be subject to a one-time non refundable license application fee of $30,000. The annual license fee shall be a nonrefundable fee of $75,000.
Tier 5: A cannabis cultivation facility with a canopy of not less than sixty thousand 60,000 square feet but less than one hundred thousand 100,000 square feet shall be subject to a one-time nonrefundable license application fee of $40,000. The annual license fee shall be a nonrefundable fee of $100,000.
During the first year after the bill is passed, only Mississippi residents that have lived in the state for three years and entities where 35% of the business equity is held by Mississippi residents can apply for a cultivation and processing license. That portion of the law will be repealed after Dec. 31, 2022.
Licensing and fees for processing facilities
Cannabis processing facilities are entities where the cannabis plant is obtained from a growing facility and manufactured into medicine. These facilities are also overseen and regulated by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.
The tiers for microprocessors are as follows:
Tier 1: A facility that processes less than 2,000 pounds of dried biomass cannabis materials annually shall be subject to a one-time non refundable fee of $2,000 The annual fee shall be a nonrefundable fee $3,500.
Tier 2: More than 2,000 but less than 3,500 pounds of dried biomass cannabis material shall be subject to a one time non refundable fee of $2,500. The annual fee shall be a nonrefundable fee of $5,000.
Only people who have lived in Mississippi for three years or businesses that have all of their equity interest held by Mississippians that have lived in the state for three years will be able to open a micro cultivation facility.
There is only one tier for a larger processing facility. A main facility is one that processes not less than 3,000 pounds of biomass cannabis material annually. This type of facility will be subject to a one-time nonrefundable license application fee of $15,000 and an annual license fee of $20,000.
During the first year after the bill is passed, only Mississippi residents that have lived in the state for three years and entities where 35% of the business equity is owned by Mississippi residents can apply for a processing license.
Cannabis facilities will also pay state taxes on top of their respective licensing and registration fees.
Cultivation and processing facilities will be subject to a $15 an ounce excise tax on all cannabis flower and trim products. A 7% sales tax will also be added to purchases from marijuana dispensaries.
Reeves now reviewing proposed legislation
There are no tiers for dispensing, transportation, research, testing or disposal facilities. Each has their own registration and annual license fees.
All of the fines, fees and taxes collected from the medical marijuana program will be remitted into the state’s general fund.
The draft of the legislation has been delivered to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who is the only person in state government that can call lawmakers back into a special session and set the agenda for such a session.
Reeves has said in a previous interview that he is still receptive to calling a special session to deal with medical marijuana, but he thus far has not commented on how he feels about the draft of the bill.
“We are looking forward to reviewing the Legislature’s work and working together on getting this done,” Bailey Martin, Reeves’ spokeswoman, previously said in a statement.