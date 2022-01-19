Workers harvest marijuana plants at the Solar Therapeutics facility in Massachusetts. The Supreme Court’s elimination of the Mississippi medical marijuana program has halted millions of dollars worth of planned in-state spending and job creation, leaving many business owners with little to show for their months of investment and efforts.
JACKSON • A House committee made significant changes to a medical marijuana bill that the Senate approved of last week, likely prolonging the passage of a long-awaited medical marijuana program.
The House Drug Policy Committee on Wednesday voted to amend the Senate’s medical marijuana bill to reduce the amount of monthly cannabis a patient can receive and place the bulk of regulatory powers in the hands of the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The bill now allows for a patient to receive up to three ounces of cannabis per month, instead of three-and-a-half ounces.
The amended bill will now head to the full House for consideration.
“I am sick of medical cannabis,” House Drug Policy Chairman Lee Yancey said. “But I realize there are people out there who are sick and need it for the relief from the suffering that they have from their debilitating condition.”
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Yancey, R-Brandon, has been the House’s lead architect on medical marijuana for a year now. He and Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, have worked together on the bill.
A wide margin of Mississippi voters in November 2020 approved an initiative to allow medical marijuana, and a program was supposed to be created by the middle of 2021.
Six months after the election, the state Supreme Court invalidated the initiative by ruling it was not properly on the ballot because Mississippi's initiative process itself was outdated. The ruling also left Mississippi without a way for people to petition to put issues in front of voters
“Why are we here today?” Yancey asked his House colleagues. “There was a ballot initiative that was held in November 2020. Question number 1 was asked, ‘Do you want a medical marijuana program?’ Sixty-two percent of those that responded said, 'Yes.'”
If the full House passes the medical marijuana bill, it will head back to the Senate for further debate.