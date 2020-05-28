TUPELO • A Mississippi official on Thursday joined a bipartisan pair of federal lawmakers to announce a bill has been filed in the U.S. House of Representatives that aims to speed up a federal broadband funding program.
Brandon Presley, the state’s northern district public service commissioner, joined U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and Fred Upton, R-Mich., in a press call where Clyburn, the House majority whip, said he has introduced HR 7022, which would accelerate portions of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
The opportunity fund is administered by the Federal Communications Commission, which is scheduled to auction off around $16 billion in federal funds in October to bidders wanting to construct certain broadband projects. If the bill were to pass, the timetable to award funds to certain bidders would be accelerated.
The third-term Democratic commissioner argues that the timetable needs to be accelerated in case a second wave of COVID-19 emerges in the fall, which could force people to work from home and students to learn from home.
“It’s like your house is on fire and you’ve got the keys to the fire truck,” Presley said. “Are you going to crank it and use it, or are we just going to watch this problem get bigger and bigger?”
U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, a Republican who represents Northeast Mississippi, also announced that he intends to be a co-sponsor of the bill whenever Congressional rules allow him to join onto the bill.
“I am supportive of any effort to increase broadband access to rural areas, including the First Congressional District,” Kelly said in a statement to the Daily Journal. “In today’s information economy, it is critical that Mississippians are not left behind.”
Presley also announced U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat who represents the state’s second district, has also agreed to become a co-sponsor of the legislation. Officials from Thompson’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.
The legislation comes after dozens of leaders of electric cooperatives, including 13 from Mississippi, sent a letter to President Donald Trump and Congressional leaders in Washington asking them to speed up the program.
“We are not asking for any new funding to be appropriated by Congress, merely that the timetable for the FCC’s program be accelerated,” the letter reads. “We are not asking for special treatment, only that any company that is ready to build now be given the opportunity now, instead of waiting until next year.”
In documents released to the Daily Journal explaining the intent bill, the lawmakers are proposing to award federal dollars from the fund only to projects that are shovel ready, that could begin construction in six months and that would serve customers within a year.
The Daily Journal has previously reported that several residents of Northeast Mississippi have been forced to travel long distances to utilize Wi-Fi hotspots to complete tasks for work or school.
Recently, leaders from the state’s K-12 schools, community colleges and public universities testified before a state Senate hearing and pleaded with state officials to fund broadband efforts that would support virtual learning.
Al Rankins, the commissioner of higher education in the state, said he witnessed students in the parking lot of Walmart using the store’s Wi-Fi service.
“I pulled up beside a car that had students sitting in the car. They had their textbooks on the dashboard and trying to complete their coursework online,” Rankin told state lawmakers.
In late April, Mississippi’s Public Service Commission sent a letter to U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, Mississippi’s senior senator, asking him to speed up the process. Wicker is the chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, which has oversight of the FCC.
“As we navigate these uncertain times in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the severe lack of broadband internet for all Mississippians has been brought to the forefront and cannot be overstated,” the letter reads. “Teachers and students are conducting distance learning. Health care professionals are relying on telemedicine … It is undeniable that the success of these efforts and functions rely on an essential service that simply does not exist.”
On May 13, Wicker led a Senate Commerce hearing to discuss rural broadband. Many members of the committee raised concerns that connectivity maps, which is one tool used to evaluate eligible areas that would receive funds, are inaccurate.
“I would hate to think we’re going to overlook those areas that could and should and very well need to be connected because we don’t know where they are,” said an official who testified before the committee. “It just boggles my mind that we can’t just focus our resources on the areas of most need.”
When asked about the accuracy of the maps on the press call Thursday, Presley said that the problem with the maps is not they understate broadband coverage, but rather they overstate coverage.
“We’re tired of excuses. We want to get going. We want the maps to be accurate,” Upton, one of the future co-sponsors, said. “I think we made a couple provisions in there to make sure that they are. Let’s push the start button.”
In a statement to the Daily Journal, Wicker said that his office has been in touch with the FCC to determine if there are smart ways to speed up the process without undermining the success of the auction or the value to the taxpayers.
As chairman of the powerful committee, Wicker could influence the future of the legislation and the funds being disbursed by the FCC.
A Commerce Committee aide also said that Wicker is eager to see access to broadband expand in the state as quickly as possible, and he is reviewing the merits of all proposals on the table to make this a reality.