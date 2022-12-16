Officers Killed-Mississippi

Flowers decorate a police car honoring fallen officers Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe outside City Hall in Bay St. Louis, Miss., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed outside a Motel 6 on Wednesday when a woman shot them and then killed herself.

 Hannah Ruhoff I The Sun Herald via AP

BAY ST. LOUIS — A Mississippi police officer shot and killed a woman even as the woman was fatally shooting the officer and his partner in the parking lot of a Gulf Coast motel on Wednesday, authorities now say.

