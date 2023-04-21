Black City White Legislature

Officers from the state-run Capitol Police and the city-run Jackson Police Department stand watch outside a Jackson, Miss., church where a community meeting was held to addresses youth crime issues Feb. 14, 2023. At the meeting, the audience also heard about the role of both police departments in Mississippi's majority-Black capital city.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — Mississippi's Republican governor signed a bill on Friday to expand the territory of a state-run police department inside the majority-Black capital city of Jackson, and the new law is expected to face a court challenge from the NAACP.

