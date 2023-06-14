Police Shoot Child Mississippi

This December 2022 photo provided by Nakala Murry of Indianola, Miss., shows her 11-year-old son Aderrien Murry, who was shot and wounded by an Indianola Police Department officer on May 20, 2023, during a domestic disturbance call at the home of Murry's family. The Mississippi police officer who shot and wounded the unarmed boy has been suspended without pay during an investigation, a city official said Tuesday, June 13. 

 Courtesy of Nakala Murry via AP

JACKSON — A Mississippi police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed 11-year-old Black boy in the child's home has been suspended without pay, a city official said Tuesday.

