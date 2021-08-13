TUPELO • In Mississippi, as across the country, rural areas are declining and the population is shifting toward urban and suburban areas, according to U.S. Census data released on Thursday.
In the Magnolia State, a majority of counties shrank, and only six counties showed a population increase of 10% or greater: DeSoto, Harrison Lafayette, Lamar, Madison and Rankin.
Almost all are urban or suburban areas, primarily clustered in or around Memphis, Jackson and the Gulf Coast. In Lafayette County, Oxford saw a population spike of 34%, driving most of the population growth there.
Out of that group of growing counties, Lafayette County showed the greatest increase calculated as a percentage, at 18%. DeSoto County saw the greatest total growth in raw numbers, at just over 24,000. Harrison County, on the Gulf Coast, was not far behind with a population increase of 21,516.
Despite a population decline of around 7%, Hinds County – home to the state capital of Jackson – remains the state’s single most populous county, with 227,742 people.
Most counties in Mississippi, 65 in all, saw a population decline.
“Smaller, rural communities are still struggling to maintain and grow,” said David Rumbarger, president and CEO of the Community Development Foundation in Lee County.
Education and job opportunities are key to revitalizing rural areas, Rumbarger said.
As leader of a key economic development organization long central to Northeast Mississippi’s regional vitality, Rumbarger also called for state government to devote its resources to what he considers a key conundrum: the Southeast United States is growing, even as Mississippi is not.
“We still don’t keep pace with the region,” Rumbarger said. “How do we remain competitive? That is the major issue.”
The demographic shifts in Mississippi do echo national trends: Populations are moving from rural areas to urban areas.
“Many counties within metro areas saw growth, especially those in the south and west,” said Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau in a written release from the bureau.
Analysis released by the U.S. Census bureau showed that more than half of all U.S. counties saw population decline across the last decade. However, during that same time period, four-fifths of all metro areas saw growth.
Even amid a backdrop of slower national population growth, the Magnolia State was still one of only three states in the country to show a total population decline in the decade from 2010 to 2020, losing about 6,000 people.
Meanwhile, as the national population grew more diverse, Mississippi saw a small decline in its total Black population, which fell by 1.3%.
The 2020 census reported that 56% of the state is white, 36% is Black, 3.6% is of Hispanic or Latino origin, and 1.1% is Asian.