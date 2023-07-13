Former Officer Conviction

Mississippi's Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Miss., May 9, 2023. The Hinds County District Attorney's office, the prosecutor's office in Mississippi's largest county, said Wednesday, July 12, that Fitch made a politically motivated decision to ask a state appeals court to overturn the conviction of a former police officer in the 2019 beating death of a man who was pulled from a vehicle and subdued by three officers. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — The prosecutor's office in Mississippi's largest county says the state's attorney general made a politically motivated decision to ask an appeals court to overturn the conviction of a former police officer in the 2019 beating death of a man who was pulled from a vehicle and subdued by three officers.

