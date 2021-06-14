JACKSON • Mississippi has reached a $55.5 million settlement agreement with Fortune 50 company Centene following an investigation into whether the state’s largest Medicaid contractor was overcharging taxpayers for pharmacy benefits.
A joint announcement from Attorney General Lynn Fitch and State Auditor Shad White said it was one of the largest civil settlements following an investigation by the auditor in Mississippi’s history.
“I do not care how large or powerful the company is, Mississippi taxpayers deserve to get what they paid for when the state spends money on prescription drugs, and we will stand up for the taxpayers if they do not get a square deal,” White said in a statement.
Fitch said she wants to ensure Mississippians are “not being cheated by Centene or anyone else. This settlement makes clear that the days of hiding behind a convoluted flow of money and numbers are over.”
Mississippi started investigating Centene at least two years ago, when White hired a specialist law firm to scrutinize the mega corporation’s pharmacy benefit system under the state’s Division of Medicaid. Fitch’s office earlier this year confirmed it was also probing the company over the pharmacy benefit issue. The AG’s office had said its investigation was similar to a recently-filed lawsuit in Ohio alleging the company had bilked that state out of tens of millions of dollars.
The Daily Journal first reported the existence of a probe by state agencies into Centene.
Mississippi and Ohio were not the only two states investigating the St. Louis-based corporation, which holds major government Medicaid contracts across the nation and brought in revenues topping $111 billion last year.
In Mississippi’s Medicaid managed care system, Centene subsidiary Magnolia Health and two other contractors oversee health insurance benefits for about 480,000 poor adults and children, disabled people, pregnant women, and others. The Division of Medicaid pays the companies a set rate per patient.
The investigation by the Mississippi AG and auditor was focused on one portion of the state’s Medicaid managed care system under Centene — pharmacy benefit managers. These subcontractors, known as PBMs, serve as middlemen between insurance companies, drugmakers and pharmacies. They manage drug benefits, negotiate drug prices and reimburse pharmacists on behalf of companies like Magnolia Health.
It’s a lucrative business, with Magnolia paying its PBMs more than $1.1 billion from 2016 to 2020, sometimes as much as $25 million a month, according to figures provided by the Division of Medicaid. Taxpayers ultimately picked up the tab.
Ohio was the furthest along in pursuing Centene, having already filed a lawsuit earlier this year. That suit — which officials said was similar to Mississippi’s inquiry — had alleged three areas of wrongdoing: requesting reimbursements for amounts already paid by the state, failing to disclose the true cost of pharmacy services, and artificially inflating drug dispensing fees. Ohio AG Steve Yost said in announcing the suit in March that “corporate greed has led Centene and its wholly owned subsidiaries to fleece taxpayers out of millions.”
Court papers alleged Centene’s Ohio subsidiary, Buckeye Health Plan, “knowingly provided inflated pharmacy cost information to (Ohio’s Medicaid agency) as part of a deceptive scheme designed to maximize the profitability of its parent company, Centene, at the expense of the Ohio Medicaid Program and the citizens of the State of Ohio.”
Magnolia Health had previously said in a statement to the Daily Journal that it “has consistently met or exceeded our contractual requirements, and we adhere to all regulations relating to pharmacy benefits.”