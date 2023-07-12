Mississippi Medicaid

Drew Snyder, executive director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, gives an agency update to members of the House Medicaid Committee at the state Capitol, Jan. 23, 2019, in Jackson, Miss. The division announced, Monday, July 10, 2023, that it has started removing thousands of people from the program after the end of a pandemic public health emergency.

 Rogeio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — Mississippi has removed more than 29,000 people from Medicaid as the program starts reviewing who is eligible to keep coverage now that the federal government has ended a pandemic public health emergency.

