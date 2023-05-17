Mississippi Lawmaker Tax Charge

Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, asks a question at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 18, 2022. The longtime Mississippi lawmaker faces up to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, to a federal charge of willfully making a false statement on a tax return — a conviction that does not preclude him from seeking reelection this year. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — A longtime Mississippi lawmaker faces up to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of willfully making a false statement on a tax return — a conviction that does not preclude him from seeking reelection this year.

