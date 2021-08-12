Due to a shortage of hospital staff, ICU beds in Mississippi are filled as soon as they become available, according to Jim Craig, Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection.
At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, there were 10 ICU beds open briefly, Craig said. But with 238 patients on hold for those beds in emergency rooms around the state, they were quickly filled.
This is a statewide issue and Northeast Mississippi is not exempt.
There were 71 COVID-19 inpatients in the North Mississippi Health Services system, plus an additional 18 COVID-19 patients being managed in emergency departments Wednesday because there was no capacity for them in the system's hospitals, NMHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeremy Blanchard said.
"These numbers are greater than our numbers in January 2021," Blanchard said. "From July 1 through August 11, we have cared for another 144 COVID-19 patients."
He said only 11 of the 144 patients had been vaccinated. Twenty-six of those 144 patients died. None of them, based on NMHS medical records, had been vaccinated.
Of the 26 who died, 18 were younger than 65 years of age and six were between the ages of 18 and 49 years old.
"Two weeks prior to their admission to our hospitals, each of these individuals were living normal lives," Blanchard said. "I am heartbroken at their passing. Please support their loved ones and our caregivers who lose a bit of themselves with each passing."
As of Wednesday morning, Blanchard said, NMHS was having to delay admitting other patients — not just those with COVID-19. There were six non-COVID patients waiting for care in Tupelo's emergency department as of Wednesday morning.
By Thursday morning, NMHS reported having 95 positive inpatients in its hospitals.