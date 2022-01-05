TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,592 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the highest single-day case count of the entire pandemic.

MSDH also reported 246 ongoing long-term care facility outbreaks of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths as a result of the virus.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 72 COVID-positive inpatients Wednesday, up from 61 the previous day.

As of Monday, there were 742 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections in Mississippi hospitals, with 149 of them in an ICU and 57 on ventilators.

COVID-19 hospitalizations 1/3/22

A Mississippi State Department of Health chart showing the number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals, along with ICU and ventilator usage, as of Jan. 3, 2022.

Since the first case was reported in Mississippi on March 11, 2020, at least 572,694 Mississippians have contracted the virus and 10,503 have died.

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus