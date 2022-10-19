Mobile Voter ID Mississippi

A voter uses an electronic voting machine to cast a ballot in the Mississippi primary election at a polling location in Jackson County, Miss., on June 7, 2022. Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as voter identification in the November election, marking the first real test of a new statewide program that integrates technology into the voting process.

 Hannah Ruhoff I The Sun Herald via AP

JACKSON • Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as voter identification in the November election, marking the first real test of a new statewide program that integrates technology into the voting process.

