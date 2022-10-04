 Skip to main content
enterprise top story

Mississippi’s missing search warrants prevent scrutiny of no-knock raids

No-knock warrants authorize police to burst into someone’s home unannounced. Search warrants are supposed to be filed at the courthouse, but they’re missing from many of Mississippi’s justice courts.

20220928-No-Knock-Lead.jpg

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published.

  • A no-knock search warrant allows police to enter someone’s home unannounced to conduct a search, even if they have to break down the door. Here’s what happens in Mississippi.

  • First, law enforcement must go before a judge to justify why they want to search the property and why they’re asking for a no-knock warrant.

  • After searching the property, the police must bring the warrant and a list of what they took back to the judge.

  • The warrants are supposed to be stored by the court. But that doesn’t always happen.

  • In some counties, law enforcement keeps the search warrants. That’s against the rules.

  • Some courts have incomplete records. That’s against the rules, too.

  • Other clerks claim that search warrants are off-limits to the public. These practices all block access to information about no-knock raids.

Credit: Anuj Shrestha, special to ProPublica
The consequences of no-knock warrants in Greenville

The site of a no-knock warrant in Greenville, Mississippi, on May 4, 2022.
20220922-municipal-court.jpg

Warrants issued by Greenville’s municipal judge must be returned to the court, according to rules issued by the state Supreme Court. An investigator for a federal public defender didn’t find any there.

Check If Your County’s Justice Court Lets the Public Access Search Warrants

Note: The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal and ProPublica contacted the justice court in every county in Mississippi. Counties listed as blocking access to all records include courts that claim a law enforcement exemption to public records laws and those that block access to warrants by charging to separate records deemed nonpublic from those deemed to be public. Counties listed as blocking access to some records include courts that have some warrants but not others, those that deny access to pending cases and those that deny access to records not tied to criminal cases. Counties where the status is listed as “unknown” didn’t provide enough information to allow the news outlets to reach a conclusion.

20220922-greenville-aerial.jpg

Authorities acknowledged most search warrants in Greenville were no-knocks, which caused Merrill Nordstrom, a federal public defender, to suspect that many of those raids violated the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable searches. But she couldn’t get the records from the clerk’s office to prove her suspicion.“It would have been nice to figure out if there was a pattern,” Nordstrom said.
20220922-robbie-geiger.jpg

Robbie Geiger outside the trailer where her father, Ricky Keeton, was killed during a 1 a.m. no-knock raid in 2015. She learned key details of the raid months later when she saw the search warrant at the courthouse.

caleb.bedillion@djournal.com

Tags

