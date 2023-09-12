School Desegregation Mississippi

Meridian Public School District Superintendent Amy Carter, left, hands out school supplies to families on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Meridian, Miss. On Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, a federal judge allowed the Meridian schools, which are majority-Black, to come out from under federal supervision in a decades-old desegregation lawsuit that included a 2013 order to move away from harsh discipline that disproportionately affected Black students.

 Thomas Howard I The Meridian Star via AP

JACKSON — A majority-Black Mississippi school district received a judge's approval Tuesday to shed federal supervision in a decades-old desegregation lawsuit that included a 2013 order to move away from harsh discipline that disproportionately affected Black students.

