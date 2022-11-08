JACKSON - The website of the state agency responsible for administering elections in Mississippi was periodically unavailable on Election Day, potentially leaving voters without access to information on the date of a federal midterm election.
Elizabeth Jonson, a spokesperson for Secretary of State Michael Watson, said on Tuesday afternoon the agency was unaware why the website was cutting out briefly, but there were various groups investigating the problem.
One of the key tools on the website is a polling place locator that informs people where they can go to participate in Tuesday's election for state judicial races and Mississippi's four U.S. House races.
If voters are unsure about where their polling precinct is or need access to election information while the website is unavailable, they can call the elections hotline at the Secretary of State’s office at 1-800-829-6786.
Voters can also contact their local county circuit clerk’s office, which administers elections on the local level.
Websites of other state offices such as the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Mississippi Ethics Commission were also down.
