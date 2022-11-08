JACKSON - The website of the state agency responsible for administering elections was the victim of a cyber attack on Election Day and potentially left voters without access to information on the date of a federal midterm election.
Watson and the Department of Information Technology Services, the agency responsible for providing technology services to state agencies, said in a statement that a large amount of traffic because a distributed denial-of-service attack caused the website to temporarily become unavailable.
"We want to be extremely clear and re-insure Mississippians our election system is secure and has not been compromised," the statement read.
The agency's website, which provides information to voters, is different from how the agency processes election results.
One of the key tools on the website is a polling place locator that informs people where they can go to participate in Tuesday's election for state judicial races and Mississippi's four U.S. House races.
If voters were unsure about where their polling precinct was located while the website is unavailable, they could have contacted call the elections hotline at the Secretary of State’s office at 1-800-829-6786.
Websites of other state offices such as the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Mississippi Ethics Commission were also down during portions of Tuesday afternoon.
