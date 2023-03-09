JACKSON — A split Mississippi Senate voted this week to adopt a process of striking inactive voters' names from election rolls more quickly.
House Bill 1310 passed the Senate 32-15, with all the support coming from Republicans and almost all the opposition from Democrats.
“This gives our local elections officials another tool to clean up their voter rolls,” Senate Elections Chairman Jeff Tate, R-Meridian, said.
The bill says local election commissioners will send a postcard to registered voters who do not cast a ballot in any local, state or federal election during a two-year period that includes two federal elections — a presidential election and a midterm congressional election.
If voters fail to confirm their address within another two-year window of receiving the postcard, or if they fail to vote during that same time, the county would remove their name from the rolls.
Democratic senators argued the legislation could penalize registered voters for simply exercising their right to not participate in an election and expressed concern that mishaps with the U.S. Postal Service could cause a voter to
Under current Mississippi law, county election commissioners may remove a name if they believe a voter has died or moved away.
Democratic Sen. David Blount of Jackson, a former employee of the Secretary of State’s office, attempted to remove a portion of the bill that would allow the commissioners from purging someone for failing to vote within the two-year window, essentially gutting one of the core components of the measure.
"The right to vote also includes the right not to vote,” Blount said.
All of the chamber’s Democratic legislators and two Republicans — David Parker of Olive Branch and Bart Williams of Starkville — supported Blount’s amendment, but it failed.
“This is a contentious bill, and I think we need to make sure we get it right,” Williams said about supporting Blount’s amendment.
Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson, the statewide official responsible for administering the state’s elections, has said in previous interviews with the Daily Journal that he supports the general policy of a voter purge process to have “clean” voter rolls.
At the same time lawmakers are debating a process to more expeditiously remove people from election rolls, a key leader also has rejected a proposal to make it easier for people to register to vote.
Republican Sen. Kevin Blackwell of Southaven this year introduced a bill that will allow people to register to vote online. But that bill died in the Senate Elections Committee without debate.
Current state law does not allow for someone to register to vote using the internet. But a new voter can download Mississippi’s mail-in voter registration form online, fill it out and mail it to a county circuit clerk’s office.
Voters can also move their voting location within the state online through the Secretary of State’s website.
Watson told a group of senators in a committee meeting at the beginning of the session that he supports online voter registration proposal.
“While people say they’re kind of nervous about it, we basically have it now because you can do that, print your paper out, send it in and register,” Watson told senators in a January committee meeting. “And then you can change stuff online now. So it’s really not that big of a step.”
Another reason the Republican secretary of state said he’s supportive of online voter registration efforts is because it will allow state officials to keep a more accurate account of where registered voters are living.
“I think it saves money in the long run. I think it’s smart,” Watson said. “Future generations are going on the internet. It’s a cleaner process, so you’re going to have cleaner voter rolls.”
Senate Elections Chairman Jeff Tate, R-Meridian, told the Daily Journal that he decided to kill the online registration bill because he thinks registration and elections-related activity should be done in person as much as possible and not online.
“I’m honestly trying to go in the opposite direction with elections,” Tate said.
The legislation contains a provision that ensures it must be debated in both legislative chambers again before it can become law.
