Fourth grade students at Rankin Elementary School in Tupelo work on a math assignment in this file photo from Jan. 2021. On Wednesday, the Mississippi Senate passed legislation that, if signed into law, would give the state's teachers a significant pay boost.
JACKSON • The Mississippi Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a $230 million teacher pay raise plan, sending a signal to House leaders that teacher pay remains a top priority.
“It’s a plan by teachers, for teachers,” said Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar, who's spearheaded efforts to pay educators more.
Wednesday’s vote came one day after the Senate Education Committee begrudgingly met at the last minute to pass the House’s pay raise legislation to keep some version of a teacher pay bill alive.
The House Education Committee did not meet on Tuesday to consider a pay raise proposal, essentially killing its chances in the Legislature's 122-member lower chamber. If the Senate committee had not met Tuesday to consider a pay raise package, teacher pay would have died on the calendar.
“We once again are saying that this is so important to us that we’re willing to again document this as being a House bill because nobody in this chamber cares whose name is on the bill at the end of the day,” Republican Sen. David Parker of Olive Branch said. “We care that the teachers get the support and assistance they need to do their jobs.”
After Wednesday’s vote, state senators gave DeBar, R-Leaksville, a standing ovation and thanked him for his work on the issue. DeBar conducted hearings around the state last year to solicit input from public educators on raising salaries.
The legislation raises the base pay of a teacher with a bachelor’s degree to $39,000 next year. The year after that, the base salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree would increase to $40,000. The base pay for teachers with advanced degrees would be more.
The plan also gives assistant teachers a $2,000 pay raise.
“I think the outcome is important that the teachers win,” DeBar said. “That’s all that matters. This chamber, this body has made this commitment for three years. I don’t know that I can say that for the other end of the hall for the leadership.”
The bill now heads to the House for consideration, where the representatives can either concur with the Senate’s changes or invite them to compromise on the final version in a conference committee.