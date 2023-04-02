Mississippi Legislature House

Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton, speaks to members in the House Chamber, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. Lawmakers in both chambers faced a deadline for reconsideration and passage of general bills and constitutional amendments that originated in the other house.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON— During th e three-month session that ended early Saturday, Mississippi lawmakers guaranteed a year of Medicaid coverage for women after birth but ignored broader Medicaid expansion for working people whose jobs don't provide health insurance.

