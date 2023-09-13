Election 2023 Mississippi Secretary Of State

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson speaks in his office in Jackson, Miss., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Watson, a Republican, is seeking a second term as the state's top elections official, and he faces Democrat Ty Pinkins in the Nov. 7, 2023, general election. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON - Mississippi should revive a process that lets voters put initiatives on the statewide ballot, Secretary of State Michael Watson said Wednesday, although he hasn't yet settled on the exact number of signatures people would need to gather.

Newsletters

Recommended for you