TUPELO • Speaker of the House Philip Gunn wants to see Gov. Tate Reeves call a special session that would begin the process of salvaging Mississippi voters' ability to directly amend the state constitution.
In a statement released Monday afternoon, the Republican lawmaker who leads the state House of Representatives called for a special session — something only Reeves can do.
“We 100% believe in the right of the people to use the initiative and referendum process to express their views on public policy,” Gunn said. “If the legislature does not act on an issue that the people of Mississippi want, then the people need a mechanism to change the law. I support the Governor calling us into a special session to protect this important right of the people.”
In a ruling last week, the Mississippi Supreme Court voided the election outcome of Initiative 65, which legalized medical marijuana, and found that, under current law, there is no valid way to place a voter initiative on the ballot.
To change that, the Legislature would have to place a proposed constitutional amendment of its own on the ballot, making the changes needed in light of the high court’s ruling.
Neither Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann nor Reeves responded to requests for comment on Monday afternoon. Reeves' office last week also did not directly answer questions from the Daily Journal about whether the governor would call a special session.