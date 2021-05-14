TUPELO • The Mississippi Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a medical marijuana program backed by the bulk of voters in 2019 was improperly placed on the ballot and is therefore invalid.
"We hold that the petition submitted to the Secretary of State seeking to place Initiative 65 on the ballot for the November 3, 2020, general election was insufficient," the court majority wrote.
This ruling leaves Mississippi without any legal provision for medial marijuana, even as the program approved by voters required that legal medical pot be available no later than August.
As required by Initiative 65, the Mississippi State Department of Health has been writing the regulations and provisions needed to operate the program.
The Mississippi Legislature failed in this year's session to write a statutory program that could take place if the court struck down 65. The state Senate approved such legislation, but the House declined to take it up and approve it.
Dr. Matt Wesson, a Tupelo-based ophthalmologist, was a strong supporter of Initiative 65. He told the Daily Journal on Friday that he was "very disappointed" in the Court's ruling because it "goes against the will of the voters."
The ruling also leaves Mississippi residents with no currently valid way to place an initiative on the ballot. This will end efforts to place early voting, Medicaid expansion and a new vote on the state flag before voters.
The court handed down a 6-3 decision, with Justice Josiah Coleman writing the majority opinion. Joining him in the majority were Justices Michael Randolph, Leslie King, Dawn Beam, David Ishee, and Kenneth Griffis.
Dissenting from the majority view were Justices Robert Chamberlin, James Kitchens and James Maxwell.