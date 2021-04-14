JACKSON • Medical marijuana was hardly mentioned Wednesday as attorneys argued over whether Initiative 65, the voter-approved pot legalization program, should be overturned by the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Instead the debate focused on congressional districts — and a seemingly innocuous section of the Mississippi Constitution that suggests there are five districts when the state now has just four.
"This is not about the wisdom of legalizing medical marijuana, it is about the plain language of (the constitution)," said attorney Kaytie Pickett, representing Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler, who filed the lawsuit challenging the initiative.
Still, the outcome of the case will decide whether Mississippians have access to legal pot anytime soon. And it might cast legal doubt on past ballot initiatives approved by Mississippi voters, while disrupting initiative signature-gathering drives just getting started.
It's unclear exactly when the court will rule, but Chief Justice Michael Randolph noted Wednesday that justices planned to move "as quickly as possible."
The city of Madison and its mayor, Butler, filed the lawsuit against Secretary of State Michael Watson challenging Initiative 65 days before 74% of voters backed the proposed constitutional amendment in November.
The suit — which seeks to block the marijuana program — argues the way the ballot question was approved was improper, and it should not have been placed on the ballot.
The Mississippi Constitution states initiative petitioners must collect an even number of signatures from five congressional districts from the 1990s in order to win approval for the ballot. But the state changed to four districts after the 2000 Census, and the constitutional language was never updated. According to Butler's complaint, this shift created a "mathematical impossibility" — one-fifth of signatures can't be evenly spread across only four districts.
The Mississippi Attorney General's Office in 2009 issued an opinion that this five-district signature strategy met constitutional requirements. Former Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann approved Initiative 65 for the ballot in 2019 after organizers gathered enough signatures from the five old districts.
But Pickett, the attorney for the Madison mayor, pointed to the section of the state constitution regulating ballot initiatives she says "plainly" shows that Initiative 65's backers did not meet the requirements. Mississippi, she said, cannot have two separate sets of congressional districts, used for different purposes — one for electing members of Congress, and one for gathering signatures for ballot initiatives.
Justin Matheny, representing Watson, said the "fairest and best" reading of the constitutional provision dealing with signature gathering is to continue to use five districts, as Initiative 65's backers did. He pointed to state statute that still mentions five districts, and noted five former districts continue to be used for purposes other than congressional representation, such as selecting members to certain state boards.
"There are purposes for these districts other than conducting congressional elections," he said.
He added that using five districts to evenly collect signatures, rather than four, still meets the intended purpose of ensuring that an even cross-section of voters from around the state want to place a question on the ballot.
Mississippi legislative leaders have pledged to pass a replacement medical marijuana program if the Supreme Court invalidates Initiative 65. But that would lead to a significant delay: Under Initiative 65, patients could receive the drug as soon as late summer, but lawmakers likely could not approve their own legalization program until early next year.
Lawmakers earlier this year proposed solving this problem by pre-approving a backup marijuana program that would only take effect if the Supreme Court threw out Initiative 65. But that plan died amid concerns that the Legislature's program undermined the intent of Initiative 65.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is working toward an August deadline to set up Initiative 65's production, regulatory and licensing systems. A panel of a dozen officials and experts met several times in recent months to discuss proposed rules for the program, which must be in place by July.
Despite the ongoing legal uncertainty, dozens of medical marijuana businesses and nonprofits have started in Mississippi in recent months awaiting the state program's rollout.
This story will be updated.