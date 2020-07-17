JACKSON – Mississippi Talking Book Services, a program of the Mississippi Library Commission, is celebrating 50 years of providing free library service to blind and visually impaired Mississippians.
Talking Book Services serves Mississippians who cannot read standard print, which includes people who are blind or visually impaired, physically handicapped, or print disabled. TBS sends out digital audiobooks and magazines, large print books, and braille materials directly to patrons.
“Since July 1970, Mississippians have had access to library materials in appropriate formats. As technology has changed, audiobooks have been sent out on vinyl record, cassette tape, and now digital cartridge,” said Mary Rodgers Beal, Talking Book Services director. “TBS will continue to adapt to changes and to provide free reading material to our patrons in whatever formats come next,” Beal said.
Talking Book Services reading material is made possible by a partnership with the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled at the Library of Congress and is free for eligible patrons. For more information, visit https://www.mlc.lib.ms.us/tbs or call 1-800-446-0892.
The Mississippi Library Commission supports innovative programs and initiatives to strengthen and enhance library services for all Mississippians. The agency is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, with additional funding provided through the Institute of Museum and Library Services under provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.