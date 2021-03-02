JACKSON • A year after Mississippi teachers were denied a pay raise due to COVID-19 budget woes, similar legislation to provide them more money again appeared in jeopardy Tuesday, this time due to political jockeying between House and Senate leaders.
But late in the day – just before a looming legislative deadline – Senate leaders salvaged a proposal that would provide all teachers with $1,000 raises and lift starting pay about $1,100, up to $37,000.
“This is the only clean bill before us, where we ensure that politics do not enter the fray and we ensure our teachers are paid close to what they deserve,” Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar, R-Leakesville, told his colleagues.
Both the House and Senate have advanced similar proposals this session to increase the salaries of Mississippi teachers, which are on average the lowest in the nation. Only House Bill 852 remains under consideration, though senators opted Tuesday to essentially delete the House’s version and insert their own, Senate Bill 2001. Tuesday was the deadline for legislative committees to sign off on general bills authored by the opposite chamber.
It appeared both chambers were playing a game of chicken Tuesday, to see which pay-raise proposal would survive. The standoff reveals a widening rift between the Republican leaders of the Senate and House. Each chamber wanted its own bill to pass, despite the fact they would both largely do the same thing.
Meanwhile, House leaders had inserted a separate teacher pay-raise provision into a sweeping tax cut proposal, which at least one senator, Brice Wiggins of Pascagoula, said Tuesday appeared to be an attempt to “hijack” lawmakers’ efforts to give teachers more money.
“We’re going to put teachers over politics,” DeBar said. “We’re going to ensure that the livelihoods of our educators are not toyed with.”
House Speaker Philip Gunn on Tuesday said he supports giving teachers a raise via the tax cut bill – something Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann opposes.
“I don’t know” if teachers will get a raise this session, Gunn told reporters Tuesday. “If they support the income tax cut bill, there’s more benefit to them there than any other measure that exists.”
That House tax cut proposal, authored by Gunn and two other Republicans, would gradually eliminate Mississippi’s personal income tax over the next decade or so, and make up for those lost revenues largely by increasing the state’s general sales tax from 7% up to 9.5%. That legislation does not face the same deadlines for approval, and Senate leaders say they are reviewing it now.
“The (education) chairman likes our teacher pay bill better,” Gunn said. “Moreover, we put it in the income tax bill, which benefits teachers a whole lot more.”
Gunn said the teacher pay raise belongs in the tax bill because the legislation would help teachers in several ways, including giving back to them about $2,000 in state income taxes along with the $1,000 raise.
“The amount of money that teachers would realize under the income tax plan is excessively more than what was under the Senate teacher pay raise plan,” he said.
But Hosemann, who made raising teacher pay a top priority this year, said Monday he didn’t like the fact that teacher pay was inserted into the tax cut proposal and that the two issues should be kept separate. Teachers are worried, he said, they could again lose out on receiving a raise.