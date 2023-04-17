Jackson Water Billing

This is an aerial view of the city of Jackson, Miss.'s O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 1, 2022. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation Friday, April 14, 2023, requiring localities to base water bills on personal consumption, blocking a proposed reform by the federally appointed manager of the troubled water system in the state's capital city. 

 Steve Helber I AP

JACKSON - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed legislation requiring localities to base water bills on personal consumption, blocking a proposed reform by the federally appointed manager of the troubled water system in the state's capital city.

Newsletter