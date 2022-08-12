Police Arrest Chokehold Video

The emblem of a Mississippi Highway Patrol badge on a "cover," the hat worn by uniformed officers, is shown June 30, 2021, taken at a ceremony in Pearl, Miss. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said on Aug. 12, 2022, that its investigation into an incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men showed no evidence of criminal conduct by the state trooper. The investigation was launched after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in McComb, Miss.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

JACKSON • The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Friday that its internal investigation found no criminal conduct by a white Highway Patrol trooper who used physical force against a handcuffed Black man during an arrest — a confrontation caught on video by relatives of the man being arrested.

Newsletter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus