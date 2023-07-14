Mississippi Vaccinations Religion

Parents with their children and medical professionals listen to testimony from people who want Mississippi to allow a religious exemption from the vaccination requirements for school attendance, during a legislative committee meeting on Jan. 24, 2018, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Under an order from a federal judge, the Mississippi State Department of Health is publishing information Saturday, July 15, 2023, about how people can apply for religious exemptions from childhood vaccinations.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — Mississippi is starting the court-ordered process of letting people cite religious beliefs to seek exemptions from state-mandated vaccinations that children must receive before attending day care or school.

