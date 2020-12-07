TUPELO • In an auction of federal financial subsidies intended to spur the construction of broadband internet infrastructure is underserved rural areas, a total of $495 million in public money was awarded for projects within the state of Mississippi, more than any other state except California.
The Federal Communications Commission on Monday released a list of entities awarded money through the Phase I auction of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund along with a list of project dollars by state.
A total of 12 different bidders, including the Elon Musk-led SpaceX, won the $495 million allocated across 218,000 eligible locations with Mississippi.
Northeast Mississippi’s largely rural landscape includes many eligible locations.
Northern Mississippi’s Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, a Democrat from Nettleton, has been an especially vocal advocate for rural broadband expansion and hailed the RDOF results.
“I think, this is the largest amount of money ever dedicated in the history of the state of Mississippi for broadband expansion,” Presley said. “To come out of the gate with the second highest amount of funding makes me very very proud. I never dreamed we would get this much money.”
Project dollars were allocated by reverse auction beginning on October 29 and concluding on November 25. Up to $16 billion was available during this phase one auction, with about $9 billion ultimately awarded. The unallocated money will be rolled forward into a forthcoming Phase II auction.
Eligible locations were identified by census block. Census blocks lacking any internet service at a specified speed level were eligible for RDOF funding. The Phase II auction will target locations partially served by existing internet service as well as those areas not served through the Phase I auction.
Almost 99 percent of Phase I locations eligible for the RDOF subsidy will see a subsidized project.
Mississippi’s U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican from Tupelo, chairs the Senate Commerce Committee greeted the RDOF awards as a boon for a state that lags in access to reliable internet access.
“This first round of funds from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will make an incredible difference in the state of Mississippi as we work toward connecting every person to reliable high-speed internet,” Wicker said. “There is much more work left to do, but this strong showing for our state’s internet providers is good news. I will continue working to improve internet access for all Mississippians and ensure the next phases of aid are awarded where they are most needed.”
Entities winning money for Mississippi projects are as follows: ACT, Bay Springs Telephone Company, Comnet Wireless, Connect Everyone, NextTier Consortium, NRTC Phase I RDOF Consortium, Prospero Broadband Consortium, RDOF USA Consortium, Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium, Segnum Egere Consortium, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation and Windstream Service.
The listed consortiums include a number of partnering companies and other providers, including some electric power cooperatives.
SpaceX was a big winner throughout the Phase I auction, not just in Mississippi. The aerospace company received awards totaling $885.5 million for projects in 35 different states.
A total of 180 bidders won money through the Phase I RDOF auction process. The money will be distributed over the next 10 years. Almost 400 entities had qualified to submit bids.