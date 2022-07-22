TUPELO • The Mississippi Writers Guild, a nonprofit organization that supports writers throughout the state, has announced the opening of a new chapter in Tupelo.
Although there are several chapters throughout the state, this will be the first time this statewide organization is offering an opportunity for all writers to gather in the greater Tupelo area.
The chapter will host its first meeting on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. at the Lee County Library. The chapter will continue to meet on the first Saturday of each month and meetings are open to anyone who writes or is interested in writing. There is no charge to attend the meetings.
"Our meetings are a place to learn about writing from other writers, as well as to learn about publishing, illustrating, marketing, and all aspects of the writing process," said Meredith Biesinger, head of the Tupelo chapter.
The Mississippi Writers Guild is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization with the purpose of giving all writers a voice.
"We look forward to seeing all local writers (seasoned, new, and aspiring) at the meeting on Aug. 6, at 10 a.m.," Biesinger said.
For more information, visit the Tupelo Mississippi Chapter of the Mississippi Writers Guild page on Facebook.
