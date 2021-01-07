TUPELO • All three of Mississippi’s Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night voted to block the electoral votes of Pennsylvania and Arizona in a failed bid to challenge the results in those states.
U.S. Reps. Trent Kelly, Steven Palazzo and Michael Guest joined with over 100 representatives to back a futile effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in those two states and to stop their votes from being counted in the overall count of the electoral college.
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the only Democrat representing Mississippi in Congress, voted against the objections in the House.
Previous challenges in court to the election results in those two states, as well as others, also failed to gain traction.
Kelly, who is from Saltillo and represents north Mississippi in Washington, told the Daily Journal on Wednesday afternoon that he did not know if he would vote to sustain an objection to any states, even as he did go on to so later that evening.
After the Dec. 14 vote of state electors, Kelly had said that he acknowledged Biden as the apparent winner of the presidential election. While stressing that he did not like the results of the election, Kelly said at the time that he would support the results of the electoral college unless there is an “unforeseen, valid legal challenge.”
Kelly’s office as of Thursday morning did not respond to a request for comment regarding his vote in Congress on the certification of state electors.
Guest, who represents portions of central southwest Mississippi, similarly told the Daily Journal previously that he recognized the electoral college vote as the final and deciding vote for Biden.
In a statement on Thursday morning, Guest said that the he believes the U.S. Constitution gives state legislatures exclusive jurisdiction over the conduct of elections. He cast his vote against the electors of Arizona and Pennsylvania as an objection to the chain of authority in those states that initiated changes to to electoral procedures.
“Simply put, these states failed to conduct elections that followed the requirements set up by their state legislatures and outlined in our Constitution,” Guest said. “Due to these violations, I voted to contest the election results of both Arizona and Pennsylvania.”
Rep. Steven Palazzo, who is under investigation over campaign spending practices, represents south Mississippi in the House, and his office did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday morning over his vote.
Kelly, Guest and Palazzo had previously filed briefings in support of a lawsuit by the state of Texas to void the election results in key states won by Biden, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan. The suit was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Thompson’s office did not respond to a request for comment on his vote, but he previously announced on Twitter that he would vote to certify the results of the election.
“I will vote to certify the November Presidential Election,” Thompson tweeted on Wednesday. ”The people have spoken!”
Every four years, Congress meets in a joint session to count the electoral college vote for president and vice president. Members of Congress can raise an objection to a state's electors if they submit an objection in writing that is signed by a member of Senate and the House.
Despite the failed objections of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Congress certified Biden as the winner of the election, with Biden receiving 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.