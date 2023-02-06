Mississippi's most popular baby names of 2022 Daily Journal reports Feb 6, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Courtesy of the Mississippi State Department of Health. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The list of Mississippi's most popular baby names of 2022 were announced by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday.James and Ava topped the list for boy and girl names in the state.Rankings were compiled by the MSDH Office of Vital Records based on provisional birth certificate data for 2022.Baby Boy NamesJamesJohnNoahWilliamElijahLiamAsherWaylonKingstonMichaelSamuelMasonLevi / Wyatt (tie)ChristopherGraysonAidenJosephHenryHudson / Jackson / Walker (tie)EastonOliverThomasOwenMaverickCarter / Robert (tie)Baby Girl NamesAvaOliviaAmeliaNovaHarperKinsleyCharlotteBrooklyn / Emma (tie)IsabellaElizabeth / Mary (tie)Ella / Serenity (tie)PaisleyEvelynIvy / Layla / Riley (tie)HazelAutumnEleanorEllie / Luna (tie)Chloe / Willow (tie)AveryCarolineSkylarLondyn / Scarlett (tie)Journee / Nevaeh (tie)Naomi Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists blake.alsup@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clothing Accessories Bureaucratic Terminology Recommended for you