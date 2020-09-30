TUPELO • Mississippians who are eligible to vote but are not yet registered face a Monday registration deadline in order to cast a ballot during the presidential election in November.
State law requires that only those voters registered by Oct. 5 will be eligible to participate in the upcoming Nov. 3 elections, which will feature races for president, congress and Mississippi judicial posts. A handful of ballot referendums will also go before voters, including one that will decide whether a new flag is approved and another that will decide the legal status of medical marijuana within the state.
Circuit clerks must open their offices from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 3 to accommodate eligible residents who wish to register as voters ahead of the Monday deadline.
Some states allow registration much closer to the actual election date.
Lee County’s Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney has her offices at the county Justice Center at 200 West Jefferson Street in Tupelo. Eligible voters can register through Monday.
Applicants can also return voter registration forms by mail, but the forms must be postmarked no later than Monday, Oct. 5 to ensure eligibility to participate in the Nov. 3 election.
But even as the final deadline looms for unregistered voters, local organizations devoted to voter registration and voter education have had to reconfigure their operations in light of precautions required by the ongoing presence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lee County Get Out the Vote, for example, typically hosts a raft of registration events, but has had to curtail some activities this year, including registration events at local high schools.
“This year of course, with the pandemic, we’ve had to do a lot of changes,” said Donna Wardlaw, an active volunteer with the organization. “We’ve not been able to do a lot of the voter registration events we’ve done in the past.”
The non-partisan organization has trudged on, however, holding some outdoor and door-to-door registration events with special precautions. These precautions have including individualized pens for every registrant and ample supplies of hand sanitizer.
In some locations, the organization has simply left packets with a voter registration form and related information at residential addresses, rather than knocking and making direct contact with potential voters.
Even after the voter registration deadline elapses, Lee County Get Out the Vote plans to remain active, with a particular focus this year on education about absentee voting.
Concerns about potential crowding on election day have heightened attention on the state’s absentee voting laws, which do not allow for early voting by all registered voters. Instead, only some voters who can’t easily vote on election day may vote in advance by absentee ballot.
Legislators did slightly expand absentee voting provisions this year, adding in allowances for those under a doctor’s quarantine for COVID-19 and those caring for such a person.
“What we are doing is, we are helping people understand,” Wardlaw said. “A lot of people who don’t realize that they qualify for absentee voting may qualify for absentee voting.”