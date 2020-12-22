TUPELO • More doses of COVID-19 vaccines are rolling into the state even as Mississippi on Tuesday saw 79 pandemic-linked deaths reported, the most deaths ever reported in a single day.
“These are people, but for COVID, would be with us for next Christmas by and large,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “These are people who didn’t have to die.”
These deaths didn’t all occur in a single day. There’s typically a delay in identifying new COIVD-19 deaths, and each single-day death report by MSDH covers a multi-day period.
The bulk of Tuesday’s 79 reported deaths, 56, occurred between Dec. 12 and Dec. 21. The others occurred between Nov. 20 and Dec. 16 and were identified from death certificate reports.
Health department leaders heavily stressed the rising numbers of deaths during a virtual briefing with members of the press on Tuesday morning, noting that upcoming Christmas gatherings will inevitably spur more cases and more deaths.
“This was predicted,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “We know that when we start seeing those large number of cases, the deaths are regrettably going to follow.”
Mississippi will soon see at least one new tool to aid its efforts to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic: the arrival of a second vaccine. Following the emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late last week, about 50,000 doses of a vaccine produced by Moderna are expected to arrive in the state this week, said Dobbs.
Last week, a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech became the first to be used in the state. Mississippi was allocated 25,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with 12,6000 turned over to the custody of MSDH for distribution to hospitals throughout the state. This initial batch of doses is being used to vaccinate critical health care workers.
The remaining doses of the initial Pfizer allocation are set aside for the vaccination of long-term care residents and staff at those facilities.
Vaccinations at those long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes, have not yet begun but are expected to be coming soon.
“We anticipate that getting all those nursing homes vaccinated is probably going to take a couple weeks,” Byers said.
Dobbs reported on Tuesday that approximately 4,500 of the initial 12,600 Pfizer doses intended for the state’s health care workers have been administered, according to the numbers currently reported back to MSDH.
Dobbs said he’s not seeing any particular bottlenecks associated with vaccine administration other than the routine logistical limits, exacerbated in this case by the ultra-cold storage requirement for the Pfizer vaccine.
But even with vaccinations ongoing within Mississippi, wide public access to a vaccine remains at least some months away. Dobbs said the state only remains within phase 1A of its vaccine distribution plan.
Mississippi is currently revising its vaccination plan in accordance with the latest recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, but health care workers and long-term care residents will almost certainly remain at the head of the line for several more weeks until demand among those populations appears sated.
That means the general public still needs to maintain caution and vigilance to avoid spreading the virus, especially at a time of year when large family gatherings, office parties and other holiday observances are common.
Health authorities continue to recommend the full gamut of safety protocols remain in place, especially social distancing and the avoidance of crowds and gatherings. Dobbs has repeatedly emphasized that although masking is useful, people don’t wear masks when gathering with family and friends – the kinds of gatherings most like to occur this week.
Rates of infection have been elevated for weeks, with Thanksgiving gatherings likely helping to bump those infection rates and Christmas poised to do the same.
“It is bad, and it’s getting worse,” Dobbs warned.