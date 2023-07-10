Mississippi Museums Director

The Museum of Mississippi History, left, and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum are shown, Sept. 22, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. Michael Morris, who has worked for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History since 2016, was named the new director of the two museums on Monday, July 10, 2023.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — Michael Morris is the new director of the the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, the state Department of Archives and History announced Monday.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you