TUPELO • Most of Mississippi’s elected leaders in Washington D.C. say they now regard the results of the U.S. presidential election to be settled and that Democrat Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican from Tupelo; U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, a Republican from Saltillo; and U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, a Republican from Brandon, all issued statements to the Daily Journal variously indicating their views that the Electoral College vote on Monday ends the possibility of further dispute over the Nov. 3 presidential election results.
U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, a Republican from Gulfport, was less definitive and said he’ll continue to consider the issue in advance of additional action required by the U.S. Congress in January.
Mississippi’s junior U.S. senator, Brookhaven Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, did not respond to requests for comment by the Daily Journal.
“The Electoral College vote yesterday makes it clear that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States,” Wicker said in a statement. “I am obviously disappointed in the outcome, and I know many Mississippians feel the same way. Nevertheless, we must respect the constitutional process and move on.”
Wicker’s statement comes on the same day Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, also publicly acknowledged Biden’s win.
Biden triumphed over President Donald Trump’s efforts to win a second term, though Trump continues to claim his defeat resulted from fraud. None of his campaign’s legal challenges based on these claims have picked up traction in state or federal courts, with judges variously dismissing them as baseless.
Northeast Mississippi’s congressional representative, Kelly, had previously joined central Mississippi-area representative Guest in filing briefings in support of a lawsuit by the state of Texas seeking to void the election results in key states won by Biden, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected this suit last week.
In noting that Biden is poised to assume the presidency next month, Kelly emphasized his support of the incumbent president, including his various unsuccessful court challenges.
“It appears that Joe Biden is the President-elect,” Kelly said in a statement. “I have done exactly what I said I would do. I have supported President Trump and followed every possible legal remedy to ensure the election results are valid. At this time, there does not appear to be a viable and legal remedy left to pursue. Elections and the Electoral College, as well as States’ right to certify the electorate, are an integral part of all our elections dating back to our founders. Although I do not like the results of the current election, the Courts and the States have spoken. Unless there is an unforeseen, valid legal challenge, I intend to support the results of the Electoral College.”
Guest was succinct in acknowledging that the presidential race is settled.
“The electoral college has cast the final and deciding vote for Joe Biden,” Guest said in a written statement. “My prayers are with him as he prepares to assume the office of President of the United States.”
Gulf Coast-area representative Palazzo, however, pointed to the still necessary need for Congress to tabulate and certify the results of the Electoral College.
This will take place on Jan. 6, and some Trump allies in Congress have stoked the possibility of contesting the Electoral College vote count, although no state or federal court has found allegations of widespread voting fraud to be credible.
“I do acknowledge the Electoral College’s decision, and I also acknowledge the responsibility of Congress to certify the election results on Jan. 6,” Palazzo said in a statement. “In the coming weeks, I will continue evaluating the evidence presented by President Trump’s legal team and make a final decision on verifying the election results closer to Jan. 6.”