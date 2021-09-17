TUPELO • Fifteen pregnant Mississippians have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic; eight of those women have died since late July.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs shared information about the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant women during a press conference hosted by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday. Dobbs said the Mississippi women killed by the virus were between the ages of 23 and 40. All of them were overweight, Dobbs said, although he added that most Mississippians are.
None of the women were fully vaccinated, Dobbs said; one of the women had received her first shot.
Dobbs stressed the unique risk the virus poses to pregnant women.
"It's really important to consider the risk that pregnant women might have when it comes to COVID-19," Dobbs said. "We know it can be deadly for moms."
MSDH has also seen a far higher rate of late pregnancy loss after 20 weeks among expectant mothers — 72 have occurred among patients in Mississippi during the pandemic, twice the rate normally seen in the state.
"So to protect the moms and also to protect our babies, we need to prevent COVID infection," Dobbs said. "We need to look at getting the (monoclonal) antibodies if pregnant women get COVID because it is absolutely recommended, as is the COVID vaccine, for any part of pregnancy."
Dr. J. Martin Tucker, professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), addressed the three main questions doctors hear from pregnant women:
"Why should I take the COVID-19 vaccine?"
"Will the COVID-19 vaccine have an adverse effect on my unborn baby?"
"Are there any long-term effects from the COVID-19 vaccine as far as reproduction is concerned?"
To answer the first question, Tucker said vaccination for pregnant women was strongly recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine at the end of July. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also recommended it.
There's evidence showing vaccination is safe during pregnancy, Tucker said, and should be recommended in all pregnant patients.
"Unequivocally, the vaccine should be offered or recommended during pregnancy," Tucker said.
As to whether the vaccine will negatively affect an unborn child, Tucker said "no."
Although the vaccine does not pass to the baby, Tucker said there is evidence of antibodies to COVID-19 in umbilical cord blood and in breastmilk. And while doctors can't say for certain whether the antibodies are protective for the baby, Tucker said it's a good sign.
In regard to the question of long-term effects to reproduction, Tucker said there are absolutely no safety signals to suggest any concerns about effects on reproductive health are valid.
Tucker said the virus poses a far greater risk to pregnant women than any unknown variables about the vaccine.
"I plead to all pregnant moms to take the vaccination," Tucker said. "I plead to all of my colleagues who take care of pregnant patients to recommend vaccination to their patients."
UMMC has had 372 hospital admissions related to COVID-19 during pregnancy. There were 30 admissions to the ICU, and of those, 16 were placed on ventilators.
Twelve maternal deaths have occurred since April 2020 in the UMMC system.
"That's tragic," Tucker said. "Maternal deaths are unexpected. They have long-term effects on families, on young families, and those deaths are absolutely tragic."