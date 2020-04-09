COVID-19 update, 4/9/20

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths on Thursday, April 9.

The statewide total of known cases is now 2,260, with 76 deaths.

Tippah County added four new cases, bringing its total of known cases to 41. Tippah County also added two deaths as a result of the virus, bringing the total to six.

Oktibbeha County added five new cases to reach a total of 35. Lafayette County remained at a total of 26 cases.

Statewide, 29% of all known cases are hospitalized.

Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases:

Alcorn 6

Benton 5

Calhoun 13

Chickasaw 20

Clay 14

Itawamba 7

Lafayette 26

Lee 40

Marshall 26

Monroe 24

Oktibbeha 35

Pontotoc 14

Prentiss 10

Tippah 41

Tishomingo 2

Union 6

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

