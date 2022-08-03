djr-2021-11-07-news-school-lunches-arp10 (copy)

In this file photo from November 2021, Christy Nicholson, a child nutrition employee at Mooreville High School, prepares lunches for Mooreville High School students as they walk through the lunch line. According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services, more than 466,000 Mississippi children will receive federal funds to help feed them as part of a pandemic-related benefits program.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

JACKSON • More than 466,000 children will receive pandemic-related funds to help feed them, the Mississippi Department of Human Services announced this week.

