This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.
TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported its first case of monkeypox in a Mississippi resident.
The specimen was tested at the MSDH Public Health Laboratory.
An investigation to identify individuals who may have encountered the patient while they were infectious is ongoing, as development of the disease occurs one to two weeks after exposure.
"While this is the first reported case in MS, it remains likely that other cases will be identified as well," MSDH said in a statement.
By last Friday, 2,891 cases had been confirmed in the United States with no reported deaths.
Transmission can occur with close skin-to skin contact — kissing, cuddling or sex — with an infected person. Transmission can also occur by touching clothing or linens, bedding or towels of an infected person, or inhaling the respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact with an infected person.
"While anyone can get monkeypox, many of the cases identified in the outbreak in the US and globally have been among men who have sex with men," State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.
Monkeypox symptoms may start out as a fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache and muscle aches, followed by a rash that starts out as flat and then advances to pimples, or blisters and ulcers on the face, body and sexual organs, according to MSDH. The rash can be itchy and painful. It can be confused with sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis and herpes, or with chickenpox.
The illness typically lasts two to four weeks. Some people develop a rash first, followed by other symptoms, while others only experience a rash.
MSDH has received limited doses of vaccine that will be used to treat MSDH identified individuals exposed to a case of monkeypox.
Medical providers are encouraged to consider monkeypox infection and to notify MSDH when evaluating patients with a rash, especially if there are known risk factors.
