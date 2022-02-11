TUPELO • Mississippi's supply of oral antiviral medication to treat COVID-19 has been woefully underused, according to Mississippi State Department of Health officials.
Although COVID-19 case counts continue to fall following the peak of the omicron wave, plenty of Mississippians are still getting sick.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Friday morning that treatment options are now being underutilized, despite Mississippi having been a leader in monoclonal antibody treatments during the delta wave in summer 2021.
"Now we have a new generation of treatments that are available to us," Dobbs said. "We want to make sure that people know how to access them."
There are two oral antiviral medications available in Mississippi — Paxlovid and Molnupiravir.
To date, 2,680 treatment courses of Paxlovid have been allocated to Mississippi, 2,010 of which are still available for use.
Paxlovid is very effective, but has numerous drug interactions, Dobbs said, meaning people already taking other medications will need to consult with their primary care doctor before it's prescribed.
Likewise, 10,944 treatments of Molnupiravir have been allocated, 10,154 of which are still available.
Molnupiravir is not quite as effective as Paxlovid, Dobbs said, but it has fewer drug interactions.
"They both have a niche and an opportunity to be used to treat people who have COVID," Dobbs said.
MSDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Edney said oral medications make it easier to treat patients in communities that don't have access to other treatments like monoclonal antibodies due to short supply or difficulty doing intravenous infusions.
There are very few available doses of Sotrovimab, the only monoclonal antibody treatment doctors have determined to be effective against the omicron variant for individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of 4,214 Sotrovimab doses allocated to Mississippi, only 347 remain.
But for those who are immunocompromised, there is another option — Evusheld, a six-month preventative monoclonal antibody treatment for high-risk individuals who are unlikely to respond to a vaccine because of immune suppression.
Those who qualify for Evusheld are typically organ transplant patients, patients on chemotherapy or others on powerful immune suppression drugs.
Of 3,936 Evusheld doses allocated to Mississippi, only 135 have been used.
Evusheld has been shipped to cancer centers across the state, along with the University of Mississippi Medical Center for their transplant program.
Dobbs said MSDH is working to ensure all providers and primary care doctors know it's available so that they can refer patients who might benefit from the preventative drug.
Mississippians can locate oral antiviral and and monoclonal antibody treatments by visiting msdh.ms.gov/treatment.
As the state continues to navigate the pandemic, Dobbs said it's important for those being treated for the virus use everything at their disposal to further their recovery.
"We are not through the COVID pandemic," Dobbs said. "We have a way to go. We're certainly in a lot better shape than we were some weeks ago, but we have unused tools in our toolbox and we want to make sure that everyone is aware that they are available and can help save Mississippi lives."