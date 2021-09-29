TUPELO • With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots last week, eligible Mississippians can now begin receiving a third dose of the vaccine.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs addressed several common questions about the COVID booster shots on Wednesday.
Booster shots are currently recommended only for individuals who completed the initial series of two Pfizer doses more than six months ago and meet qualifying conditions, Dobbs explained.
The Pfizer booster dose is the exact same vaccine and exact same dose as the first two rounds.
Dobbs said the booster dose is necessary for certain individuals because "over time, the immune response from the vaccine declines," especially in older people.
The third shot offers more protection by boosting the immune system in an effort to fight off COVID-19 infection more effectively, Dobbs said.
MSDH hopes to have information on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots soon.
The following is a list of individuals who are eligible for a Pfizer booster shot six months or more after completing the two-dose primary series.
MSDH recommends a booster shot for the following "priority groups":
- Long-term care residents
- Adults aged 65 years and older
- Adults 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions
The following groups are also eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot but not listed as a "priority":
- Individuals aged 18-49 with underlying medical conditions
- Individuals aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting
All healthcare personnel
All teachers, staff or employees in K-12, preschool and childcare settings
All first responders (including law enforcement and correctional personnel, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials)
All employees in congregate settings (homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, etc.)
Individuals looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose should check with their doctor, a pharmacy or other vaccination provider.
Booster doses will soon be available at county health departments across Mississippi, according to MSDH.
More information about booster shots can be found on the "Vaccination Against COVID-19" section of MSDH's website.