In this file photo from February 2021, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers answers a reporter's question during Gov. Tate Reeves' media update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi in Jackson, Miss.
TUPELO — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the fourteenth pediatric COVID-19 death in the state Wednesday.
The first pediatric death of 2023 was an infant less than 1 year old.
The latest death is a stark reminder of the importance of being fully vaccinated against COVID and up to date on boosters to protect vulnerable people who may not be eligible for the vaccine, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.
"Vaccination not only protects you, but it also protects those around you who may not be eligible for vaccination or who may be at higher risk for complications due to age or underlying health problems," Byers said in a statement. "It is important to stay up to date and receive the most recent bivalent booster when eligible in order to provide the best protection against infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19."
Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the state in March 2020, the following deaths in children under 18 have been reported:
2020
One death in the 1-5 year age range
One death in the 6-10 year age range
2021
One death in an infant under 1 year of age
One death in the 1-5 year age range
Five deaths in the 11-17 year age range
2022
One death in the 1-5 year age range
Three deaths in the 11-17 year age range
2023
One death in an infant under 1 year of age
Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older. Vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and older, children and adults who have weakened immune systems, and anyone with underlying health problems.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost from county health departments. Vaccinations are also available at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout Mississippi.