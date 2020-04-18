MS COVID-19 case map

Saturday, April 18 Mississippi COVID-19 case map

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MDHS) on Saturday morning reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths.

The total number of known COVID-19 cases in the state is 3,974 with a total of 152 deaths.

Monroe County added four cases Saturday and continues to lead the Northeast Mississippi region with 62 cases. Lee County added five cases and now has a total of 54. Tippah County added one case and now has 46.

Hinds County has the most known COVID-19 cases with 325. Lauderdale County has the most known number of deaths with 14.

Statewide, MDHS says a total of 37,733 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Here are the latest number of cases for counties in our coverage area:

  • Alcorn 7
  • Benton 5
  • Calhoun 36
  • Chickasaw 40
  • Clay 24
  • Itawamba 21
  • Lafayette 40
  • Marshall 39
  • Oktibbeha 43
  • Pontotoc 17
  • Prentiss 16
  • Tishomingo 3
  • Union 9

