The Mississippi State Department of Health (MDHS) on Saturday morning reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths.
The total number of known COVID-19 cases in the state is 3,974 with a total of 152 deaths.
Monroe County added four cases Saturday and continues to lead the Northeast Mississippi region with 62 cases. Lee County added five cases and now has a total of 54. Tippah County added one case and now has 46.
Hinds County has the most known COVID-19 cases with 325. Lauderdale County has the most known number of deaths with 14.
Statewide, MDHS says a total of 37,733 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Here are the latest number of cases for counties in our coverage area:
- Alcorn 7
- Benton 5
- Calhoun 36
- Chickasaw 40
- Clay 24
- Itawamba 21
- Lafayette 40
- Marshall 39
- Oktibbeha 43
- Pontotoc 17
- Prentiss 16
- Tishomingo 3
- Union 9