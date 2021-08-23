The Mississippi State Department of Health warned Mississippians that ingesting livestock ivermectin to combat COVID-19 can be "dangerously toxic to humans" following an increased number of calls to the Mississippi Poison Control Center.
"The Poison Control Center has received reports of at least two individuals hospitalized with potential ivermectin toxicity after ingesting livestock ivermectin," MSDH said.
The health department said individuals should not take any medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19 unless it has been prescribed by a health care provider and acquired from a legitimate source.
"Don’t take ivermectin intended for animals to prevent or treat COVID-19 (or any animal medications)," MSDH said in a statement. "Livestock ivermectin is highly concentrated, is toxic to people, and can cause serious harm."
MSDH's warning comes just two days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tweeted a link to an article highlighting the dangers of using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
"You are not a horse. You are not a cow," the FDA post said. "Seriously, y'all. Stop it."
The most effective way to prevent COVID-19 continues to be vaccination against the virus. COVID-19 vaccines are available at county health departments, clinics and pharmacies across the state, along with vaccine pop-up sites hosted by MSDH.
For Mississippians who do test positive for COVID-19, MSDH encourages them to ask about monoclonal antibody treatment, which significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization.