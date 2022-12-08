TUPELO — Mississippi State Department of Health leaders are sounding alarms about increasing flu and COVID-19 cases this holiday season as Mississippi hospitals operate with decreased capacity.
"COVID has not gone away from us yet," State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said during a press conference on Thursday. "We are starting to see some increases in the number of overall cases of COVID that are being reported on a weekly basis."
According to information provided by MSDH, between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, there were 3,379 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi, along with 15 deaths.
The state has seen increased number of patients admitted to hospitals and placed in ICUs.
"This is not completely unexpected," Byers said. "We knew as we got into the winter months that there certainly was a possibility that we were going to see increased COVID."
But the state has also seen an earlier-than-normal start to flu season, Byers said, and flu activity has been ramping up for several weeks.
Although the number of flu-related hospitalizations is currently trending down, MSDH said Mississippians should expect the spread of flu to continue through the holiday season.
The increase in COVID and flu cases comes at a time when the state's health care system is under a great deal of stress, with a lack of ICU capacity being of particular concern to health care leaders.
As of Dec. 6, there were only 65 ICU beds available statewide, trending downward as was seen over the last two winters, State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney said.
Unsurprisingly, health officials say the pandemic is largely to blame for the scarcity of beds in ICUs across the state.
"The hospitals currently are still severely understaffed, and these are all direct results from COVID that have not gone away," Edney said. "And the hospitals have had a substantial financial hit by the last two years of managing COVID, and a lot of their reserves and resources have been either depleted or significantly reduced."
There are sufficient beds available currently at rural hospitals, but an inability to transfer patients to higher level hospitals overwhelmed with patients.
Most transfer patients have been sent to surrounding states in recent days, Edney said, but as of Thursday, Tennessee and Alabama were temporarily unable to accept transfers from Mississippi.
In order to slow the spread of severe illnesses and to help protect the integrity of Mississippi's health care system, it's important for individuals to receive the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shot and their annual flu shot, MSDH said. To receive the bivalent booster, a person must be fully vaccinated and have had two months pass since their last shot.
Along with vaccinations, Edney encouraged simple precautions like hand washing and wearing face masks in public to protect against infection.
"Just a reminder, as a doctor who has practiced a long time, masks do work," Edney said. "It's a simple tool that you can use to protect yourself. There are no mandates; there won't be any mandates. But there are times when common sense needs to prevail."
Jim Craig, Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection, reminded Mississippians who suspect they have a COVID-19 infection that all county health departments in the state have free home tests available.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.